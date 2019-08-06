Applications are now open for city's Civic Leadership Academy

The application period for the City of Pittsburgh’s Civic Leadership Academy is now open.

The Civic Leadership Academy is a free, 11-week course encouraging more informed, effective, and inspired community and civic leadership by giving city residents an opportunity to learn about their local government. The academy is held twice per year and applications are open to anyone who lives in, or owns and operates a business, within the City of Pittsburgh limits.

Each class meets with more than 15 departments, offices, bureaus, and authorities of the City of Pittsburgh to learn about their operations, programs, and services.

The fall 2019 session will be held Wednesday, Sept. 4 through November 20, from 6-8:30 p.m.

Childcare is available upon request, and dinner is provided with each session.

Participating Departments Include:

Office of Mayor William Peduto; City of Pittsburgh City Council Offices; Department of Management and Budget; Department of Finance; Pittsburgh Water and Sewer Authority; Pittsburgh Emergency Medical Services; Pittsburgh Fire Bureau; Pittsburgh Bureau of Police; Department of Parks and Recreation; Department of City Planning; and, Department of Mobility and Infrastructure.

Also, Department of Public Works; Urban Redevelopment Authority; Department of Permits, Licenses, and Inspections; Housing Authority of the City of Pittsburgh; Department of Innovation and Performance; Pittsburgh Parking Authority; Commission on Human Relations; Office of Municipal Investigations; Equality Opportunity Review Commission; and, 311.

Learn more about the Civic Leadership Academy at pittsburghpa.gov/oca/cla and apply at applycla.pittsburghpa.gov