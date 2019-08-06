Zoning Board hearings

Pittsburgh’s Zoning Board of Adjustment has scheduled the following public hearings of interest to South Pittsburgh residents in the first floor hearing room of the John P. Robin Civic Building, 200 Ross Street, Downtown.

Zone case 178/19 on Thursday, Aug. 15 at 9:00 a.m. is the appeal of Alex Backeris, applicant, and David Matesic, owner, for 1204 Grandview Avenue, in the 19th Ward (Zoning District GPRC).

Applicant requests demolition of existing structure and construction of new three-story single-family dwelling with integral parking.

Variances: 908.02.C.3: Minimum side yard setback shall be not less than 3’, 6” requested; 912.04.C: Minimum side setback for accessory deck is 3’, 8” requested.

Zone case 185/19 on Thursday, Aug. 22 at 9:40 a.m. is the appeal of Tonya Markiewicz, applicant, and Ponte Vista Lofts LLC, owner, for 2139 Wharton Street, in the 16th Ward (Zoning District RIV-MU, R1A-VH).

Applicant requests new construction of eight residential townhomes with parking at 2139 Wharton Street.

Variances: 904.05.E.4.b(2), (3) and (4): Continous sidewalks at least 10’ wide with 5’ clear path shall be provided, provided is less that 10’ sidewalk with less than 5’ clear.

For more information on the City of Pittsburgh Zoning Board of Adjustment, go to: http://pittsburghpa.gov/dcp/boards/zoning-board.