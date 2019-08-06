This week's So. Pgh. Housing Court hearings

The following Housing Court cases are scheduled for Wednesday, Aug. 7, at 8:00 a.m. in Pittsburgh Municipal Court:

• Robert Carr, 425 Eureka Street, 18th Ward, Code PM108.1.1.

• Pittsburgh City Holdings LLC, 834 Lillian Street, 18th Ward, Code PM108.1.1.

• Joseph Sims, 407 Orchard Place, 30th Ward, Code PM108.1.1.

• Richard and Lorraine Mieze, 2604 Ivyglen Street, 32nd Ward, Code PM109.1.

The following Housing Court cases are scheduled for Wednesday, Aug. 7, at 9:00 a.m. in Municipal District Judge James Motznik's Courtroom:

• St. Justin Plaza Inc., 120 Boggs Avenue, 19th Ward, Code 1004.02.

• Washington Heights Elderly Housing Corp., 211 Sweetbriar Street, 19th Ward, Code 1004.02.

The following Housing Court cases are scheduled for Wednesday, Aug. 7, at 9:15 a.m. in Municipal District Judge James Motznik's Courtroom:

• Saddle Light Capital LLC, 2 Boggs Avenue, 19th Ward, Code 1026.16.5.

• Adam Hilliard, 216 Kearsarge Street, 19th Ward, Code 922.02.

The following Housing Court case is scheduled for Wednesday, Aug. 7, at 9:30 a.m. in Municipal District Judge James Motznik's Courtroom:

• 201 Shiloh St. Associates, 203 Shiloh Street, 19th Ward, Code 1026.16.5.

The following Housing Court cases are scheduled for Thursday, Aug. 8, at 1:30 p.m. in Municipal District Judge Richard King's Courtroom:

• John Zavodnick, 122 Duffland Street, 29th Ward, Code PM302.7.

• James Valentine, 1716 Leolyn Street, 29th Ward, Code 922.02.

• Valerie Cardello, 94 Linnview Avenue, 29th Ward, Code PM304.7.

• Patricia and Rodney Kasten, 2224 Lutz Avenue, 29th Ward, Code PM307.1.

• James Cogley, 137 Bausman Street, 30th Ward, Code 1026.16.5.

• Arthur Fedorek, 420 Brownsville Road, 30th Ward, Code 1026.16.5.

• Donna and John Kapolka, 2509 Hillview Street, 32nd Ward, Code 922.02.

All Housing Court cases are open to the public. Judge King's office (Mt. Oliver Borough and Pittsburgh Wards 18, 29, 30 and 32) is located at 2213 Brownsville Road, Carrick. Judge Motznik's office (Pittsburgh's 19th Ward) is at 736 Brookline Blvd., Brookline. Judge Ricciardi's office (Pittsburgh Wards 4, 16 and 17) is located at 900 Sarah Street, Suite 208, on South Side. Pittsburgh Municipal Court is at 660 First Avenue.