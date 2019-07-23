We condemn the violence

On behalf of the South Pittsburgh Coalition for peace I sadly issue this official statement condemning the brutal murder of one of Pittsburgh’s finest police officers.

On July 14, 2019 in the early morning hours, office-duty Officer Calvin Hall was still doing his duty trying to de-escalate a fight. In exchange his young life was taken by a cowardly shooter who shot him in the back three times. An unnecessary assassination of a young man who loved his community and put his life on the line every day to keep it safe.

Let our hearts and prayers go out to the family of Officer Hall and the Pittsburgh Bureau of Police who have lost a brother and a comrade. We take this time to thank Officer Hall for his service as he rests from his labor.

We urge every resident of the city of Pittsburgh to assist in the apprehension of the shooter by coming forth with any information that will lead to solving this heinous crime. Let us all work together for positive change in gun control and other services to provide alternatives to violence in our communities. Let us pray for peace in the city of Pittsburgh and promote love amongst our neighbors throughout this difficult time and all times. Let Officer Hall’s death not be in vain but be remembered as a turning point for positive change.

The South Pittsburgh Peacemakers, a team of street violence interrupters of the South Pittsburgh Coalition for Peace salute Officer Hall. We are more determined to continue in the outreach struggle to prevent shootings through the arduous task of identifying and mediating potentially lethal conflicts in our communities. We will remember him. May God bless the city of Pittsburgh.

Rev. Eileen O. Smith, Program Director

South Pittsburgh Coalition for Peace