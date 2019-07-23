ClassifiedsPhotosAboutContactAdvertise

St. George Preservation Society T-shirts available until August 3

 
July 23, 2019



New St. George T-shirts are available for a limited time.

The t-shirts are available for $20 or $18 for 2019 St. George Church Preservation Society (SGCPS) members.

Orders must be placed before August 3. and the shirts will be shipped by August 10.

To order online, visit the St. George Store at http://bit.ly/2Z14Gcb.

To order via US mail, send a check and a note with the requested size to: SGCPS, PO Box 4228, Pittsburgh, PA 15203.


 
