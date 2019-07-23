Help needed to clean up illegal dump in Mt. Wash.

Allegheny Cleanways, the Pittsburgh Parks Conservancy, Neighbors On The Mount and MWCDC are organizing the clean-up of an illegal dump site on Rubicon Street in Mt. Washington.

Located in green space adjacent to Emerald View Park, just steps away from the trail, along Woodruff Street in Mt. Washington. The site contains approximately 150 tires and one-ton of debris.

Allegheny Cleanways is taking the lead, but they need assistance.

Visit the Allegheny Cleanways Adopt-a-Dumpsite page, https://www.alleghenycleanways.org/adopt-a-dumpsite.html to make a donation to help clean up the site. Or, visit https://www.flipcause.com/secure/reward_step2/NTg3NzQ=/16289 to go straight to the Mount Washington Dumpsite Clean-up donation page.