ClassifiedsPhotosAboutContactAdvertise

South Pittsburgh Reporter - Serving South Pittsburgh Since 1939

Help needed to clean up illegal dump in Mt. Wash.

 
  Share   Tweet 0 Comments

July 23, 2019



Allegheny Cleanways, the Pittsburgh Parks Conservancy, Neighbors On The Mount and MWCDC are organizing the clean-up of an illegal dump site on Rubicon Street in Mt. Washington.

Located in green space adjacent to Emerald View Park, just steps away from the trail, along Woodruff Street in Mt. Washington. The site contains approximately 150 tires and one-ton of debris.

Allegheny Cleanways is taking the lead, but they need assistance.

Visit the Allegheny Cleanways Adopt-a-Dumpsite page, https://www.alleghenycleanways.org/adopt-a-dumpsite.html to make a donation to help clean up the site. Or, visit https://www.flipcause.com/secure/reward_step2/NTg3NzQ=/16289 to go straight to the Mount Washington Dumpsite Clean-up donation page.

 
Roar Online Publication Software and content management solution. Lions Light offers cutting edge software for newspaper and magazine websites.

Reader Comments
(0)

Add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

South Pittsburgh Reporter

PO Box 4285
Pittsburgh, PA 15203
Ph: (412) 481-0266
news@sopghreporter.com

© 2019 Neighborhood Publications, Inc.

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2019

Rendered 07/29/2019 08:05