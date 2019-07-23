ClassifiedsPhotosAboutContactAdvertise

South Pittsburgh Reporter - Serving South Pittsburgh Since 1939

Give your input on Esser Plaza

 
July 23, 2019



South Side Community Council (SSCC) is currently working on a plan to revitalize Esser Plaza on the corner of E. Carson and 12th streets to be a welcoming open space where the community can gather.

The SSCC is asking for input on the revitalization design and has created a survey to help gain that input. The survey is available at: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/872PWXP.

Those who would like more information about the Esser Park Revitalization Project or to get involved are asked to contact the SSCC at: http://www.southsidecommunitycouncil.org/contact-us/

 
