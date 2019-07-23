ClassifiedsPhotosAboutContactAdvertise

South Pittsburgh Reporter

Communities Against Crime event at Carrick Dairy District

 
July 23, 2019



A Communities against Crime event is planned for the Carrick Dairy District Pavilion, 1529 Brownsville Road, on July 30, from 5:30-8 p.m.

The event includes a meet and greet with Pittsburgh Police, Bureau of fire and Emergency Medical Services people.

New this year - Touch-A-Truck. Get up close and hands on with public safety vehicles and equipment

Share neighborhood concerns with representatives from city, county and state government. Learn more about local services, community organizations and area Block Watch programs

There will also be fun Public Safety activities for the kids.

 
