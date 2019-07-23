City to operate a drop-off center for electronics, household hazardous waste

Starting July 24, for the first time since TVs and computers were banned from Pennsylvania landfills in 2010, the City of Pittsburgh will subsidize a twice-weekly option for electronics and household hazardous waste recycling at a drop-off site in the Strip District.

The City’s Bureau of Environmental Services will host a contracted vendor, Environmental Coordination Services and Recycling (ECS&R), to accept materials at their 3001 Railroad Street facility Wednesdays from 3-8pm and Sundays from 9 a.m.-5 p.m.

Drop-off appointments must be scheduled in advance through ecsr.net/pittsburgh-recycling or by calling 814-425-7773.

This program was approved last year by Mayor William Peduto and City Council from legislation introduced by Councilwoman Theresa Kail-Smith and former Councilman (and current mayoral Chief of Staff) Dan Gilman.

E-waste and hazardous waste must be recycled in ways that comply with state and federal laws. The cost to recycle most TVs and computers will be 40 cents per pound, so the fee for recycling a 50-pound TV will be around $20. The full list of items and fees associated is posted at ecsr.net/Pittsburgh-Recycling

Services will expand early this fall to include pick-up options for an additional fee, as well as neighborhood events.

Both checks and credit cards accepted for payment A three-percent credit card processing fee will be applied.