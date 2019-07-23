This week's So. Pgh. Housing Court hearings

The following Housing Court cases are scheduled for Wednesday, July 24, at 8:00 a.m. in Pittsburgh Municipal Court:

• Valentine Kraska, 106 Brosville Street, 17th Ward, Code PM108.1.1.

• Ravi Kondaveeti, 1500 Bingham Street, 17th Ward, Code PM108.1.1.

• Pgh Housing Dev Corp, 111 Craighead Street, 18th Ward, Code PM108.1.1.

The following Housing Court case is scheduled for Wednesday, July 24, at 9:00 a.m. in Municipal District Judge James Motznik's Courtroom:

• Dunamis Capital Partners LLC, 248 Dilworth Street, 19th Ward, Codes 304.11, 304.7, 307.1.

The following Housing Court case is scheduled for Wednesday, July 24, at 9:30 a.m. in Municipal District Judge James Motznik's Courtroom:

• Charles and Maureen Hartung, 98 Ruth Street, 19th Ward, Codes 302.7, 307.1.

The following Housing Court case is scheduled for Wednesday, July 24, at 9:45 a.m. in Municipal District Judge James Motznik's Courtroom:

• Jessica Smith, 25 Kohlmeyers Lane, 19th Ward, Code 922.02.

The following Housing Court cases are scheduled for Wednesday, July 24, at 10:00 a.m. in Municipal District Judge James Motznik's Courtroom:

• Branden and Maureen Plesh, 418 Boggs Avenue, 19th Ward, Code 307.1.

• Juliette and Clarence Atkins Jr., 504 Grace Street, 19th Ward, Code 307.1.

The following Housing Court case is scheduled for Wednesday, July 24, at 10:00 a.m. in Municipal District Judge Oscar Petite's Courtroom:

• Margaret Dusch, 2430 S. 18th Street, 17th Ward, Codes 302.4, 307.1.

The following Housing Court case is scheduled for Wednesday, July 24, at 10:15 a.m. in Municipal District Judge James Motznik's Courtroom:

• Elizabeth and Kurt Cerny, 612 Boggs Avenue, 19th Ward, Code 302.4.

The following Housing Court cases are scheduled for Thursday, July 25, at 10:00 a.m. in Municipal District Judge Eugene Ricciardi's Courtroom:

• Jonathan Richards, 2325 Arlington Avenue, 16th Ward, Code 922.02.

• Desiree Neal, 115 Burr Street, 16th Ward, Code 307.1.

• Earl and Norma Schimmel, 300 Burr Street, 16th Ward, Code 301.3.

• Michael and Steffany Butler, 0 Eccles Street (13F-10), 16th Ward, Code 307.1.

• Patricia Bagacki, 2126 Elsie Street, 16th Ward, Codes 304.3, 304.7, 614.02, 304.5.

• Paul Schornack, 2316 Leticoe Street, 16th Ward, Code 302.8.

• Natalya Voynarovskaya, 334 Mountain Street, 16th Ward, Code 307.1.

• REO Acceptance Corp. Ltd., 0 Salisbury Street (13F-159), 16th Ward, Code 307.1.

• Hot Metal Bridge Hospitality Assoc. LP, 2950 S. Water Street, 16th Ward, Code 604.3.2.

• MJT Real Estate LLC, 1502 E. Carson Street, 17th Ward, Code 403.42A.

• MD Real Estate LLC, 1715 E. Carson Street, 17th Ward, Code 403.42A.

• Susan Ford, 32 Enon Way, 17th Ward, Code 307.1.

• Doug Mariani, 68 Gregory Street, 17th Ward, Code 302.7.

• Arinola Dada, 1930 Josephine Street, 17th Ward, Code 922.02.

• Steel Bridge Properties LLC, 149 Pius Street, 17th Ward, Code 307.1.

• Mark Gillece, 55 S.15th Street, 17th Ward, Code 1026.16.5.

• Matt Leyshock, 17 Uxor Way, 17th Ward, Codes 304.13, 304.2, 304.7.

The following Housing Court cases are scheduled for Thursday, July 25, at 1:30 p.m. in Municipal District Judge Richard King's Courtroom:

• Theodore Cannon, 131 Climax Street, 18th Ward, Codes 307.2, 302.7.

• Gulli Construction Corp., 647 E. Warrington Aveue, 18th Ward, Code 307.1.

• 953 E. Warrington Avenue Land Trust and Laverne Conley (Trustee), 953 E. Warrington Aveue, 18th Ward, Code 307.1.

• 833 Freeland Family Trust, 833 Freeland Street, 18th Ward, Codes PM302.4, PM301.3.

• Keith Wesley, 839 Freeland Street, 18th Ward, Codes PM302.4, PM307.1, PM301.3.

• Highland Properties LLC, 863 Freeland Street, 18th Ward, Codes PM302.4, PM301.3.

• WP-21 LLC, 2608 Brownsville Road, 29th Ward, Codes 1026.16.5, 604.3.2, 906.1, PM304.7, 304.13, 922.02.

• Michael McPhee, 11 Laconia Street, 29th Ward, Code PM302.4.

• Valerie Cardello, 94 Linnview Avenue, 29th Ward, Code PM304.7.

• Bankers Trust Co. of CA NA, 2226 Lutz Avenue, 29th Ward, Code PM304.11.

• Terree and James Ertzman Jr., 758 Brownsville Road, 30th Ward, Code 304.6.

• Kimberly Caton and US Bank National Association, 132 Charles Street, 30th Ward, Codes 307.1, 302.4.

• 311 Charles Family Trust, 311 Charles Street, 30th Ward, Codes PM304.7, PM304.10, PM304.11.

• Kduka and Onyebuchi Ihunwo, 310 Moore Avenue, 30th Ward, Codes 307.1, 302.4.

• Joan Romano, 312 Moore Avenue, 30th Ward, Codes PM307.1, PM302.4, 301.3.

• JRF Investments Inc., 215 Reifert Street, 30th Ward, Code 307.1.

• David Naylor, 311 Wilbur Street, 30th Ward, Code PM307.1.

• USTVREA LLC, 232 Zara Street, 30th Ward, Codes 302.8, 922.02.

• Jeff Stiegler, 712 Maytide Street, 32nd Ward, Code PM302.4.

The following Housing Court cases are scheduled for Wednesday, July 31, at 8:00 a.m. in Pittsburgh Municipal Court:

• Pawling Properties of the County of Allegheny, 3 E. Sycamore Street, 19th Ward, Code PM108.1.1.

• Orne Bey, 922 Montooth Street, 18th Ward, Code PM108.1.1.

All Housing Court cases are open to the public. Judge King's office (Mt. Oliver Borough and Pittsburgh Wards 18, 29, 30 and 32) is located at 2213 Brownsville Road, Carrick. Judge Motznik's office (Pittsburgh's 19th Ward) is at 736 Brookline Blvd., Brookline. Judge Ricciardi's office (Pittsburgh Wards 4, 16 and 17) is located at 900 Sarah Street, Suite 208, on South Side. Pittsburgh Municipal Court is at 660 First Avenue.