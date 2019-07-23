Transit Tunnel work will detour buses and light rail cars

Port Authority of Allegheny County is replacing approximately 480 feet of light rail track and concrete pavement in and around the south entrance of the Mt. Washington Transit Tunnel.

Weather permitting, Michael Facchiano Contracting will complete the work over two phases: Phase 1 Construction – July 26 – August 10 and Phase 2 Construction, August 12 – 22. Construction will be performed 24 hours a day during the two phases.

Because the work is scheduled around the clock, nearby residents may hear noise related to the construction. The Port Authority says the contractor will make all attempts to minimize the noise and the impact of this construction on surrounding residences and businesses.

Delays can be expected throughout the project. Riders are encouraged to allow for additional travel time and to plan ahead.

Additionally, to allow for pedestrian access to South Hills Junction Station during Phase 1 of construction, a temporary walkway with ramps will be added directing pedestrians to the station.

Those with questions before or during construction, should call the dedicated Customer Service Construction Information Line at 412-566-5544. The Customer Service Construction Information Line is staffed by a customer service representative weekdays from 6 a.m. - 7 p.m. and from 8 a.m. - 4:30 p.m. on weekends and holidays.

If a Customer Service Representative is unable to take the call, leave a message and the call will be returned as quickly as possible.

Detours will remain consistent, with the exception of any unforeseen circumstances, for the duration of the construction project. Arrival times may vary due to delays related to construction. Call 412-566-5544 with any questions.

Light Rail Service

Detours

Inbound

• Inbound rail cars will travel through Allentown.

Inbound rail cars are not able to service Station Square Station.

Passengers heading to Station Square should continue inbound to First Avenue Station, Proceed to the outbound platform and board any rail car for Station Square.

• During peak commuting hours, delays of up to 20 minutes can be expected.

• During off-peak, evenings and weekends, delays of up to 15 minutes can be expected.

Outbound

• Outbound rail cars will use the Mt. Washington Transit Tunnel from start of service until 11 p.m.

From 11 p.m. until the end of service, outbound rail cars will travel through Allentown.

A rail shuttle will operate inbound and outbound from Station Square Station to First Avenue Station. Passengers will be able to transfer for free to and from the rail shuttle.

• Those who are heading outbound from Station Square Station, should listen to the audio announcements for instructions on which platform to board rail vehicles.

• During peak commuting hours, delays of up to 10 minutes can be expected.

• During off-peak, evenings and weekends, delays of up to 10 minutes can be expected.

Bus Service

Buses that use the South Busway will travel around the Mt. Washington Transit Tunnel. Affected routes include: 40, 41, 44, Yl, Y45, Y46, Y47, and Y49.

Inbound

The last inbound stop before vehicles are detoured will be South Busway at Palm Garden.

Missed inbound stops include: South Busway at South Hills Junction; Station Square Station at South Busway Slip Ramp; East Carson at Smithfield. Additionally, route 44 Knoxville will miss the South Busway at Haberman Ramp Step (at South Hills Junction).

Established inbound stops include: Wabash Tunnel Ramp at Monongahela Incline (West Carson).

• Buses will follow the schedule as closely as possible, but delays up to 10 minutes can be expected.

Outbound

The last outbound stop before vehicles are detoured will be E. Carson St. at Station Square Station.

Missed outbound stops include: South Busway at South Hills Junction. Established outbound stops include: Warrington opposite Boggston (at the top of sidewalk that comes up from South Hills Junction).

• Buses will follow the schedule as closely as possible, but delays of up to 15 to 20 minutes can be expected.