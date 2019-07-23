Goat Fest returns to South Side Park with music, food, crafts and... goats

South Side Park is the place to be on Saturday, July 27, from noon – 4 p.m., when Friends of South Side Park (FOSSP) host the Third Annual Goat Fest.

Visitors will enjoy four hours of live musical performances, food trucks, a local craft vendor market, guided hikes, children's activities, and of course, meet some very hard-working goats. This free event is open to the public and is for the whole family.

Goat Fest is a celebration of the work of the Allegheny Goatscape herd that will be in South Side Park for four weeks, from the middle of July into August. The goats will be eating invasive species and vines in a previously inaccessible ten-acre portion of the park that locals call 'Jurassic Valley.'

After the goats move on, FOSSP will host volunteer work days to continue the restoration of the valley, removing invasive plants and planting native trees. Last year's goats helped FOSSP prepare to plant ten trees near the Sterling Street Trail, through a partnership with Plant Five For Life, and another 13 trees this spring through TreeVitalize.

South Side Park is a 65-acre City of Pittsburgh signature community park located about four blocks south of East Carson Street, bordering the South Side Flats, South Side Slopes and Arlington neighborhoods. South Side Park attracts visitors from across the City of Pittsburgh for its incredible views.

The South Side Park Master Plan was completed in the spring of last year under the direction of the Department of City Planning. One project outlined in the Master Plan is the reforestation of Jurassic Valley, and FOSSP is excited to welcome back the goats to help in this process.

Goat Fest is supported by a grant from REI and sponsorships from UMPC Mercy and Michael Baker International. Partners for Goat Fest include the Hilltop Alliance, South Side Slopes Neighborhood Association, and South Side Community Council.