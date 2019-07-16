Quality of life cases will be heard by local judges

A new order from the Allegheny County Court of Common Pleas will lead to neighborhood-level oversight of enforcement actions by the city’s Department of Mobility and Infrastructure.

DOMI regularly holds contractors and others responsible for violations on city rights-of-way, which can include utility cuts that are not properly restored, traffic closures outside of legally permitted hours, or sidewalks improperly closed without a permit.

Until now such violations have been overseen by District Judges working at Municipal Court Downtown. Under a new order from President Judge Kim Berkeley Clark all such violations will now be heard by city District Judges in the Magisterial District Court office in the city neighborhoods where the alleged violations occurred.

“This order provides for just what Pittsburgh residents and community groups have long wanted – more local oversight of quality of life issues by the neighborhood judges who know their communities best,” Mayor William Peduto said. “I want to thank the President Judge and the city’s 12 community-based District Judges for their attention to these important matters.”