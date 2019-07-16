Kaley Donoghue earns Masters

Kaley Donoghue of South Side earned her Master of Science, Curriculum and Instruction degree from Western Governors University (WGU).

The online, nonprofit university held its 70th (Orlando, Florida); 71st (Cincinnati, Ohio); and 72nd (Anaheim, California) commencement ceremonies this year to celebrate the graduation of more than 22,000 students from across the country.

WGU has recognized 13,244 undergraduate and 8,930 graduate degree recipients, who have completed their degrees in the last six months. Their areas of study include business, K-12 education, information technology, and health professions, including nursing.