Beltzhoover native designs public art project for McKinley Park courts

A new public art project at the Upper McKinley Park basketball court in Beltzhoover is set to be funded by the Urban Redevelopment Authority of Pittsburgh.

The proposal by artist Janel Young, who grew up in Beltzhoover, is called "Home Court Advantage" and was designed in consultation with input from the local community and youth from Voices Against Violence.

The URA's Economic Development Department is awarding $15,500 for the installation of the public art project at 900 Delmont Avenue, and it is expected to be implemented by this fall.

Ms. Young's proposal went before the city's Art Commission in May and was described in part this way:

"The artist pulled from her previous original works and experiences to develop two bold and exciting color palettes and an uplifting phrase for the court that embodies the expressed themes, 'There is Victory in Unity.' The word 'victory' being applicable to both the basketball court and everyday life."

This color palette was inspired by a previous piece entitled "Victorious." The dripping design plays off of the community "waterhole" analogy mentioned in the feedback to the significance of this court. The red and yellow overlapping rectangles symbolize the continuous giving to one another, building bridges across peers and generations. The checkered pattern in the paint section resembles that of a finish line flag, encouraging the community to support each other in getting things done and crossing the metaphorical finish line together.

Graphic: "Home Court Advantage" design by Janel Young/JY Originals