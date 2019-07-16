ClassifiedsPhotosAboutContactAdvertise

Applications accepted for city's Catapult Small Business program

 
July 16, 2019



Applications are being accepted to enroll in Catapult, an Urban Redevelopment Authority funded 12-month business incubation program. 

This will be the second cohort of Catapult: Startup to Storefront, which is a competitive program open to only 10 entrepreneurs citywide. The free program includes one-on-one mentoring sessions, educational seminars and strategic partnerships to help start-up businesses succeed. Retail, food and lifestyle businesses are preferred. 

The new round of applications was announced at the URA’s monthly board meeting. 

Applications will be accepted until August 5. The application form can be found at http://bit.ly/2LTOLZJ on the Circles Greater Pittsburgh website. 

The program will start on September 9 and classes will be held at the Gallery on Penn, 5935 Penn Avenue, East Liberty. For questions or assistance in filling out the application, call Circles Greater Pittsburgh at 412-623-9596. 

The first Catapult cohort graduated in January. Businesses included: 360 Cafe LLC; Kin of Duncan; Naptural Beauty Supply; CobblerWorld; IMIHI; NQBikeRide; TLC Libations; Cultural Oasis; PBI Professional Barber Institute; WearAbility; Talk Over Tea by DBR; and, Mortar and Pestle Catering.

 
