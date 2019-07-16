ClassifiedsPhotosAboutContactAdvertise

South Pittsburgh Reporter

Retired Men's group will hear from Kennywood Park speaker

 
July 16, 2019



The Retired Men’s Luncheon Group Invites retirees to its Thursday, Aug. 15 luncheon with event speaker Andy Quinn who will speak about Kennywood Park.

Mr. Quinn will present a photographic history of Kennywood and will talk about the Steel Curtain and other new attractions at the park. He retired from Kennywood and his son is director of operations at Kennywood.

Lunch is at noon. The cost for lunch is $8 payable at the door. The lunch is held at the Pleasant Hills Presbyterian Church at 199 Old Clairton Road in Pleasant Hills. The Men’s Group is non-denominational. Reserve lunch by calling the church office at 412- 655- 2000, option 0.


 
