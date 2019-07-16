ClassifiedsPhotosAboutContactAdvertise

South Pittsburgh Reporter - Serving South Pittsburgh Since 1939

Zoning Board hearings

 
  Share   Tweet 0 Comments

July 16, 2019



Pittsburgh’s Zoning Board of Adjustment has scheduled the following public hearings of interest to South Pittsburgh residents in the first floor hearing room of the John P. Robin Civic Building, 200 Ross Street, Downtown.

Zone case 164/19 on Thursday, July 18 at 9:30 a.m. is the appeal of Michael Hopper, applicant, and Joseph W. Grmusa, owner for 2710 Sarah Street, in the 16th Ward (Zoning District R2-VH).

Applicant requests continued use of structure as two-family dwelling.

Variance/Review: 911.02: Review of continued use as two-family dwelling.

Zone case 174/19 on Thursday, July 25 at 9:10 a.m. is the appeal of Saddle Light Capital LLC, applicant and owner, for 95-97 Wyoming Street, in the 19th Ward (Zoning District R2-H).

Applicant requests lot subdividion, new rear and side decks.

Variances: 903.03.D.2: Minimum lot size 1,800 sq. ft. permitted and 1,5,00 sq. ft. requested; Minimum 5’ interior side setback required and 0’ requested for decks; 925.06.C: Minimum 3’ interior side setback required and 0’ requested.

For more information on the City of Pittsburgh Zoning Board of Adjustment, go to: http://pittsburghpa.gov/dcp/boards/zoning-board.

 
Roar Online Publication Software and content management solution. Lions Light offers cutting edge software for newspaper and magazine websites.

Reader Comments
(0)

Add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

South Pittsburgh Reporter

PO Box 4285
Pittsburgh, PA 15203
Ph: (412) 481-0266
news@sopghreporter.com

© 2019 Neighborhood Publications, Inc.

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2019

Rendered 07/23/2019 20:32