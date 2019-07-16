Zoning Board hearings

Pittsburgh’s Zoning Board of Adjustment has scheduled the following public hearings of interest to South Pittsburgh residents in the first floor hearing room of the John P. Robin Civic Building, 200 Ross Street, Downtown.

Zone case 164/19 on Thursday, July 18 at 9:30 a.m. is the appeal of Michael Hopper, applicant, and Joseph W. Grmusa, owner for 2710 Sarah Street, in the 16th Ward (Zoning District R2-VH).

Applicant requests continued use of structure as two-family dwelling.

Variance/Review: 911.02: Review of continued use as two-family dwelling.

Zone case 174/19 on Thursday, July 25 at 9:10 a.m. is the appeal of Saddle Light Capital LLC, applicant and owner, for 95-97 Wyoming Street, in the 19th Ward (Zoning District R2-H).

Applicant requests lot subdividion, new rear and side decks.

Variances: 903.03.D.2: Minimum lot size 1,800 sq. ft. permitted and 1,5,00 sq. ft. requested; Minimum 5’ interior side setback required and 0’ requested for decks; 925.06.C: Minimum 3’ interior side setback required and 0’ requested.

For more information on the City of Pittsburgh Zoning Board of Adjustment, go to: http://pittsburghpa.gov/dcp/boards/zoning-board.