This week's So. Pgh. Housing Court hearings

The following Housing Court cases are scheduled for Wednesday, July 17, at 8:00 a.m. in Pittsburgh Municipal Court:

• Ravi Kondaveeti, 1500 Bingham Street, 17th Ward, Code PM108.1.1.

• Dunamis Capital Partners LLC, 7 Whitworth Street, 19th Ward, Code PM108.1.1.

• Alberts Capital Mgmt 59 Ralston Place LLC, 224 Kearsarge Street, 19th Ward, Code PM108.1.1.

The following Housing Court case is scheduled for Wednesday, July 17, at 9:00 a.m. in Municipal District Judge James Motznik's Courtroom:

• Greenleaf Outlook LLC, 1882 Greenleaf Street, 19th Ward, Codes 302.3, 302.7, 304.10, 304.9, 922.02.

The following Housing Court cases are scheduled for Wednesday, July 17, at 9:15 a.m. in Municipal District Judge James Motznik's Courtroom:

• Chris Marlar, 124 Prospect Street, 19th Ward, Codes 302.4, 307.1.

• Ye Qing, 1537 Alverado Avenue, 19th Ward, Code 307.1.

The following Housing Court cases are scheduled for Thursday, July 18, at 1:30 p.m. in Municipal District Judge Richard King's Courtroom:

• Ronald Lunardi, 0 Freeland Street (15H-68), 18th Ward, Code 301.3.

• Judith Mason, 114 Sylvania Avenue, 18th Ward, Code 304.7.

• Hilltop Rising LLC, 416 E. Warrington Avenue, 18th Ward, Codes 304.6, 304.2.

• Patricia Monach, 613 Lillian Street, 18th Ward, Code 304.1.

• Ronesha Cunningham, 709 Montooth Street, 18th Ward, Code PM307.1.

• Charles Dunbar, 809 Estella Avenue, 18th Ward, Code 307.1.

• Shoham Zober, 0 Madeline Street (59N-245), 29th Ward, Code 922.02.

• Arad Holdings LLC, 227 Lindview Avenue, 29th Ward, Codes 304.10, 302.7.

• Margaret Windhager, 247 Merritt Avenue, 29th Ward, Code 302.8.

• WP-21 LLC, 2714 Brownsville Road, 29th Ward, Codes 922.02, 305.3.

• Patricia and Rodney Kasten, 2224 Lutz Avenue, 29th Ward, Code PM307.1.

• Dona and John Powell, 2931 Parkdale Avenue, 29th Ward, Code 304.7.

• NEO Builders LLC, 103 Jucunda Street, 30th Ward, Codes 302.7, 304.7.

• 311 Charles Family Trust, 311 Charles Street, 30th Ward, Codes PM304.7, PM304.10, PM304.11.

• Dennis Boyer, 311 Moore Avenue, 30th Ward, Code 307.1.

• Leon De Juda Ministries, 411 Orchard Place, 30th Ward, Codes 304.11, 304.13, 304.2.

• Sharon Yochum, 421 Orchard Place, 30th Ward, Codes PM304.7, PM304.11, PM304.13, 922.02.

• William Nieder Jr., 438 Orchard Place, 30th Ward, Codes 302.7, 304.7, 304.2, 304.13.

• Rutta & Associates LLP, 821 Maytide Street, 32nd Ward, Code 922.2.

All Housing Court cases are open to the public. Judge King's office (Mt. Oliver Borough and Pittsburgh Wards 18, 29, 30 and 32) is located at 2213 Brownsville Road, Carrick. Judge Motznik's office (Pittsburgh's 19th Ward) is at 736 Brookline Blvd., Brookline. Judge Ricciardi's office (Pittsburgh Wards 4, 16 and 17) is located at 900 Sarah Street, Suite 208, on South Side. Pittsburgh Municipal Court is at 660 First Avenue.