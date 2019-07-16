ClassifiedsPhotosAboutContactAdvertise

South Pittsburgh Reporter

Ooops, we put the wrong date in

 
July 16, 2019



We all make mistakes, unfortunately when we made one (two) this month we didn’t hear from our loyal readers until the second week.

In preparing The South Pittsburgh Reporter for publication, we picked up copies of the August template. The template is the blank form we “paste up” the paper on to each week. When ads are booked in advance, they are placed into the appropriate template. Unfortunately, the past two weeks, July 9 and July 16, we picked up the August template putting in the July dates but not changing the month.

We really do like hearing from our readers, but the number of calls makes this the most commented on “story” in years. Thank you for pointing out the mistakes and we’ll try to do better next week.

– Editor

 
