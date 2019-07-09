Mt. Oliver in county side yard program

Applicants to the 2019 Allegheny County Side Yard and Blighted Structure program will be provided the opportunity to acquire vacant lots and structures at a discounted cost through the Vacant Property Recovery Program. Typically, the discount is only available in specific municipalities based on average income levels in those communities.

“The Vacant Property Recovery Program has been a positive tool for municipalities because it provides a way to take vacant, blighted properties and put them back into use as side yards, parks and green space, or other uses,” said County Executive Rich Fitzgerald.

Allegheny County is accepting applications from individuals, businesses, non-profits or government entities for the program. In 2018, a total of 270 applications were received with 112 properties conveyed to new owners. Applications must be postmarked no later than September 30, 2019. Up to 60 applications will be accepted on a first come, first serve basis with five applications accepted per municipality. Applicants must be current on taxes, water, sewage and refuse bills on all properties owned in Allegheny County and may not have any outstanding code violations or municipal liens on any properties.

Properties in the Baldwin Borough and Brentwood are eligible for discounts during this application period.

“We know that communities which take advantage of the program for their residents see a significant improvement in those neighborhoods where the vacant property is converted. Our hope is that even more municipalities join the program moving forward,” said Lance Chimka, director of economic development.

Enrollment in the Vacant Property Recovery Program is open to municipalities throughout Allegheny County and currently includes 77 municipalities. Discounts similar to the 2019 Side Yard and Blighted Structure Program are available on an ongoing basis to 30 of the 77 municipalities that currently participate in the program. Funding for the program is provided through county general funds and applicant payments towards acquisition costs.

Mount Oliver is eligible for the discount regardless of the time of application, are:

For additional information, or to request an application, call 412-350-1090 or visit the Allegheny County Vacant Property Recovery Program’s webpage at http://www.alleghenycounty.us/VPRP.