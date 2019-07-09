It's all happening at the South Side branch library during July

There’s lots happening in July for children, teens and adults at the South Side Branch of Carnegie Library.

July programs include:

Children’s

The National Aviary presents: Penguin Preschool: Thursday July 11 at 11 a.m. Children discover how penguins swim, slide, waddle and eat, with the help of one of our African penguins—and an adventurous teacher recruited by the kids. Recommended for children age 18 months to 5 years and their caregivers.

Storytime: Family Fun: Thursdays July 18 and 25 at 11 a.m. Bring the whole family for books, songs and rhymes. Through the joy of reading, children will expand their vocabulary, exercise the imagination and develop important social and emotional skills. For children birth to 5 years and their caregivers.

STEM All Hands on Tech: Thursday July 11 at 3 p.m. Experiment, play and learn in an interactive technology program. STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Math) supports learning and literacy by introducing children to technology. Recommended for kids in grades 3-5.

Celebrate: Dog Man: Saturday July 18 at 3pm

Let’s celebrate everyone’s favorite George and Harold approve canine detective with crafts and activities! Recommended for kids in grades 3-5.

Celebrate: 50th Anniversary of the Lunar Landing: Thursday July 20 at 11 a.m. Learn all about the first moon landing with books, activities, and a moon craft. Recommended for kids in grades 3-5.

Carnegie Science Center presents: Spacewalking: Thursday July 25 at 3 p.m. Discover the effects of pressure, high-speed impacts and more while learning about astronomy and physics. Recommended for kids in grades 3-5.

Teens:

Teen Time: Tuesdays from 4 – 6 p.m.

If you’re into cool art projects, epic games, music, food and just chilling out – come kick it at Teen Time.

The Labs: Open Labs: Wednesday, July 31 from 4 – 6 p.m. Make something cool. The Labs is a program for teens to learn to use digital technology and traditional tools. Open Labs is your studio time. Play around with software and equipment, work on independent projects and hang out with Labs mentors.

Adults:

Chair Yoga: on Thursdays, July 11 and 25 from 10:30-11:15 a.m. Chair Yoga is one of the gentlest forms of yoga available. Students perform postures and breathing exercises with the aid of a chair. Students can experience the many benefits of yoga without having to get up or down from the floor. Benefits include increased balance, strength, flexibility, range of motion, and stress reduction. For more information, contact Ali at 412-519-9249 or ali.popivchak@gmail.com.

Crochet and Knitting Club: Wednesdays from 5:30-7 p.m. Join them at CLP - South Side for the Crochet and Knitting Group. They are a group of friendly crochet and knitting fans, looking to teach and learn from other friendly crafters. Bring a current projects or start something new.

Everyone:

Walk on By: July 1-August 1. Walk On By is a multi-disciplinary art experience that highlights the lives of homeless men and women in the Pittsburgh community and sparks dialogue about the issues surrounding homelessness.

This collaboration is the first artistic step to opening up a dialogue about homelessness and the lack of affordable housing in Pittsburgh. It is the stepping-stone for a series of such quarterly projects to be held over the course of the next two years. The aim is to keep the conversation about homelessness going and ultimately to not just “walk on by.”

To learn more, visit http://www.ncmin.org.

Carnegie Library of Pittsburgh- South Side is at 2205 East Carson Street, Pittsburgh PA 15203.

For more information on any of the programs, call 412-431-6680.