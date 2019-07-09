Holy Apostles Festival of Praise

A Festival of Praise will be hosted by Holy Apostles Parish at St. Sylvester Church 3754 Brownsville Rd., in Brentwood on Saturday July 13 2019 from 7 -8:30 p.m.

July’s Festival of Praise will take place at Saint Sylvester Church due to Summer Festival preparations at Saint Albert the Great Church.

Father Mike Zavage, Parochial Vicar serving the Observatory Hill/Perrysville/Ross/West View Group, will be the presider and speaker this month. Father Mike will share his thoughts on living in the Spirit as a temple of God. Donna Yantz-Lease will be back as witness speaker with words of encouragement of how living in the Spirit and the Festival of Praise continue to guide her life.

This service includes an inspirational homily, witness talk, adoration of the Blessed Sacrament ending with benediction.