City police post 2019 annual report online

The Pittsburgh Bureau of Police posted online the 2018 Annual Report at: http://bit.ly/2LDVS8p.

"As part of our commitment to transparency, we encourage members of the community to explore every aspect of the report to learn as much as possible about our agency and our efforts to keep our communities safe while serving the public with a high level of professionalism, courage, integrity, respect and compassion," Police Chief Scott Schubert said. "Although 2018 was difficult on some levels, we are extremely proud of the many accomplishments our bureau achieved throughout the year."

The report details statistics including a 19 percent reduction in non-fatal shootings, 5 percent reduction in homicides, and 71 percent clearance rate in homicide cases.

The report also provides information on the Bureau's continuing body worn camera program, officer wellness, community outreach and neighborhood by neighborhood crime breakdowns.

"What stood out most to me was how the community and Public Safety came together as one to overcome one of the darkest days in Pittsburgh history during the synagogue attack," Chief Schubert said. "We will never forget the victims of the Tree of Life, New Light and Dor Hadash congregations or the selfless courage our officers and other members of Public Safety displayed during and after the senseless tragedy. Together, Pittsburgh showed the world that we are one and that we are truly stronger than hate."

To view the full report, go to: http://bit.ly/2LDVS8p.