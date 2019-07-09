ClassifiedsPhotosAboutContactAdvertise

South Pittsburgh Reporter - Serving South Pittsburgh Since 1939

City graduates 24 new police officers

 
  Share   Tweet 0 Comments

July 9, 2019

The Pittsburgh Bureau of Police welcomed 24 new officers Tuesday evening during a Training Academy Graduation Ceremony for recruit class BR 18-03. The class of 24 graduates began their training on December 3, 2018. S

The Pittsburgh Bureau of Police welcomed 24 new officers Tuesday evening during a Training Academy Graduation Ceremony for recruit class BR 18-03.

The class of 24 graduates began their training on December 3, 2018.

They will spend the next four months in field training, during which they will be partnered with experienced officers for further training before they can work on their own.

Mayor William Peduto, Public Safety Director Wendell Hissrich and Pittsburgh Police Chief Scott Schubert were among those on hand to congratulate the officers during a ceremony at the Community College of Allegheny County's Foerster Student Center.

"This is not a job. This is a vocation," Mayor Peduto said. "It is something that only a few get a calling to do in life. It is something where you will be with people in the worst moment of their life and they'll be looking at you for comfort."

The class included one female, six veterans, and one recruit who holds a doctorate in music.

"Take care of each other. You're now part of the Pittsburgh Bureau of Police family," Director Hissrich said. "Rely on each other. Your training has really just begun. When you hit the streets take note of the good things that the officers do day to day and replicate it."

Chief Schubert told recruits they have the training, the newly-acquired skills, and the equipment to apply to real world situations.

"It's not an easy job and it comes with awesome power of discretion...power that you must not take lightly," Chief Schubert said. "You're in a rare position where you can change a life, save a life, or take a life, all in the same day. How you use that power will define who you are and what you stand for."

 
Roar Online Publication Software and content management solution. Lions Light offers cutting edge software for newspaper and magazine websites.

Reader Comments
(0)

Add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

South Pittsburgh Reporter

PO Box 4285
Pittsburgh, PA 15203
Ph: (412) 481-0266
news@sopghreporter.com

© 2019 Neighborhood Publications, Inc.

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2019

Rendered 07/17/2019 02:09