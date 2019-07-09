City graduates 24 new police officers

The Pittsburgh Bureau of Police welcomed 24 new officers Tuesday evening during a Training Academy Graduation Ceremony for recruit class BR 18-03. The class of 24 graduates began their training on December 3, 2018. S

The Pittsburgh Bureau of Police welcomed 24 new officers Tuesday evening during a Training Academy Graduation Ceremony for recruit class BR 18-03.

The class of 24 graduates began their training on December 3, 2018.

They will spend the next four months in field training, during which they will be partnered with experienced officers for further training before they can work on their own.

Mayor William Peduto, Public Safety Director Wendell Hissrich and Pittsburgh Police Chief Scott Schubert were among those on hand to congratulate the officers during a ceremony at the Community College of Allegheny County's Foerster Student Center.

"This is not a job. This is a vocation," Mayor Peduto said. "It is something that only a few get a calling to do in life. It is something where you will be with people in the worst moment of their life and they'll be looking at you for comfort."

The class included one female, six veterans, and one recruit who holds a doctorate in music.

"Take care of each other. You're now part of the Pittsburgh Bureau of Police family," Director Hissrich said. "Rely on each other. Your training has really just begun. When you hit the streets take note of the good things that the officers do day to day and replicate it."

Chief Schubert told recruits they have the training, the newly-acquired skills, and the equipment to apply to real world situations.

"It's not an easy job and it comes with awesome power of discretion...power that you must not take lightly," Chief Schubert said. "You're in a rare position where you can change a life, save a life, or take a life, all in the same day. How you use that power will define who you are and what you stand for."