Christmas in July benefits Brashear Association

 
July 9, 2019



Christmas in July, Brashear Association's annual kick-off for its Holiday Assistance Program, will take place on Wednesday, July 24, from 5-8 p.m. at the Double Wide Grill, 2339 E. Carson Street.

Admission to the happy hour event is $20 or a new, unwrapped, toy and includes complimentary appetizers. There will be raffle prizes and a cash bar.

The Brashear Association provides food gift cards and toys to more than 500 families in South Pittsburgh each year. Those who are unable to attend the event, but would like to support the organization, may order a toy from its Amazon Smile Charity Wish List or make a financial contribution. All donation received through their website during July will be used for the Holiday Assistance Program.

For more information, contact The Brashear Association at 412-431-2236.

 
