All ages can find something to do at the Carrick library in July

Check out what’s happening in July at the Carrick Branch of the Carnegie Library of Pittsburgh:

Summer Food & Fun: Free to all kids 18 and under – no registration required. At CLP Carrick Monday – Friday from July 2 to August 23. Hot lunch is available from 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Snack from 3-4 p.m. There will not be a lunch or snack on July 4.

At St. Basil Catholic Church every Tuesday and Thursday from July 2- August 15: Dinner from 4-6 p.m.

Programs for Children:

Storytime: Baby & Me: Tuesday July 2, 16, 23 and 30, 11 a.m.

Sing, clap and bounce along to interactive rhymes, stories and songs. Songs help children develop listening skills and learn the rhythms and rhymes of spoken language. For children birth – 18 months and their caregivers.

Storytime: Toddler and Preschooler Tales: Thursdays July 18 and 25, 11 a.m.

Get up and get moving with interactive stories, songs and rhymes. Children and adults will actively explore books that improve vocabulary and expand the imagination. Reading together is the most important way for children to learn to read independently. For children 18 months – 5 years and their caregivers.

Kids Club: Wednesdays July 3, 17, 24 and 31, 3:30 – 4:30 p.m.

Meet new friends, hang out with old friends and try something new. Children can have fun, build social skills and use their imaginations. Activities may include crafts, games or technology. For children in grades K-5.

Programs for Teens:

Teen Time: Tuesdays - 3–5 p.m.

This month, teens are creating their own killer (family friendly) version of the 1989 noir, “The Heathers.” If you’re into acting, Christian Slater sock-puppets, film editing, or directing (no experience required) join in...oh and if sock-puppets aren’t your thing, feel free to play the PS4 or jam on the keyboard.

Teen Anime Club: Saturday, July 13, 2019 3– 4:30 p.m.

Celebrate Umi no Hi (Sea Day) by enjoying ocean-themed anime, making good-luck seashells, and competing in a Mx. Sea Punk contest.

Programs for Adults:

Adult Open Craft Hour: Mondays at noon.

Join in each week at the Carnegie Library of Pittsburgh – Carrick as they relax and have fun with a craft supplies and friends. Feel free to bring your own projects from home or to work on the weekly library craft, adults of all ages and abilities are welcome. For information call Natalie at 412-882-3897

Dungeons and Dragons: Wednesday, July 17, 6 p.m. Looking to get away from it all? Take the night off for a friendly board game competition. A variety of board games will be available. Feel free to bring a snack. For adults 18 and older

Galaxy of Glitter Craft Hour: Galaxy T-shirt Saturday, July 20, 1:30 p.m. Learn how to create a fun space themed t-shirt. Adults only; call CLP-Carrick for more information.

SPACE: The Final Frontier Book Club: Wednesday, July 24, 6-7 p.m.

Come and enjoy a classic this month as they discuss 2001: a Space Odyssey by Arthur C. Clarke over cookies and coffee.

VOICE: Affordable Housing Toolkit w/ PublicSource: Saturday, July 27, 2-4 p.m.

Join Public Source contributor Meg St-Esprit to learn a condensed history of housing in Pittsburgh, the current concerns for affordability in the metro area and what options are available. Topics covered will include: What does “affordable housing” mean? How did we get here? What is the history of housing in Pittsburgh? Who needs affordable housing the most? What can the government do to secure affordable housing for those who need it? To register, visit the Carnegie Library website.

Mysterious Reads: Saturday, July 27, 10–11 a.m. If you love mysteries of all types and having a great discussion this is the group for you! For more information or to sign up please call 412-882-3897 or stop in and visit us.

Other non-staff recurring events happening at the Carrick library include:

South Hills Creative Writing Group: Thursdays 6-8 p.m. This group is for those who love writing and are looking to stretch their creative muscles. Join them if you are interested in exploring free writing and writing exercises, sharing work in progress and receiving feedback on your work as well as providing feedback to other writers. For mature teens and adults.

Toastmasters Carrick: Saturdays, July 6 and 20 10:15-11:45 a.m. Toastmasters provides an opportunity to improve communication and leadership skills while meeting new people and having fun in a relaxed and supportive environment.

All Carnegie Library of Pittsburgh Locations will be closed on Thursday, July 4.

Carnegie Library of Pittsburgh – Carrick Branch is at 1811 Brownsville Road, Pittsburgh, PA 15210.