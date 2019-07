A South Watch meeting will take place on Wednesday, July 10 at 6 p.m. at the Brashear Center.

South Watch meetings are held the second Wednesday of each month at the Brashear Center, 2005 Sarah Street, alternating each month between noon and 6 p.m. The public is welcome to attend, including block watch leads. The agenda is structured to keep the meeting length as close to 90 minutes as possible.