Income guidelines increased for WIC program participants

The Allegheny County Health Department (ACHD) announced that income guidelines for the PA Women, Infants and Children (WIC) Supplemental Nutrition Program have increased.

The 2019-2020 income limits for eligibility start with an annual gross income of $23,017 for a family of one; $31,284 for two; $39,461 for three; $47,638 for four; and $55,815 for five. Allegheny County residents with family sizes larger than five should contact the Health Department’s WIC Program directly for benefit information by calling 412-350-5801.

WIC is a federally funded program for pregnant women, postpartum and breastfeeding mothers, infants and children under the age of 5. Eligibility is based on income and nutritional risk. Participants receive nutrition counseling, breastfeeding support and food benefits redeemable at participating grocery stores for infant formula, infant cereal, jarred baby foods, milk, eggs, cheese, yogurt, juice, cereal, peanut butter, whole grains, including bread, tortillas, oatmeal, rice and pasta, soy beverage, tofu, dry or canned beans, canned chunk light tuna, pink salmon or sardines, and fresh, frozen, or canned fruits and vegetables including organic varieties.

WIC participants are reminded to pick up their Farmers’ Market Nutrition Program (FMNP) vouchers, which are available through September 30, 2019, or while supplies last. The FMNP vouchers can be redeemed for locally grown Pennsylvania fruits and vegetables at FMNP authorized PA farm markets and stands through November 30, 2019.

The department also announced that all WIC offices across the county will be closed the week of July 8-12, as WIC staff will be attending a training in Harrisburg. All WIC locations in Allegheny County will resume normal hours of operation on July 15. During this week, families in need of emergency formula are encouraged to contact the Genesis Program of Pittsburgh (412-766-4934) and families in need of emergency food should contact the Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank at (412-460-3663).

PA WIC is funded by the USDA. This institution is an equal opportunity provider.