Health Dept. wants to know about health issues, contributing factors

The Allegheny County Health Department (ACHD) has announced the start of its community health survey. The survey period runs through October 4, 2019 and is part of the larger 2020 Community Health Assessment (CHA).

A Community Health Assessment, which is conducted every five years, compiles data to best understand health issues and factors affecting the health of Allegheny County residents. In addition to the survey, CHA 2020 will include a series of focus groups and the use of a variety of existing data sources.

This survey focuses on health equity and will be used to design a new Community Health Improvement Plan, which will outline goals and strategies to improve the health and wellbeing of all Allegheny County residents. All residents of Allegheny County over 18 years of age are strongly encouraged to participate. By taking the survey, individuals are helping ACHD identify the key needs of Allegheny County communities.

Individuals can complete the survey via this link: http://bit.ly/ACHDchs.

For those that do not want to take the survey online, paper surveys are available at ACHD’s Administrative Offices, located at 542 Fourth Avenue in downtown Pittsburgh and at the department’s Immunization Clinic, Tuberculosis Clinic, HIV/STD Clinic, Pediatric Dental Clinics and WIC locations. Addresses and hours of operation for those locations can be found at https://www.alleghenycounty.us/Health-Department/Resources/About/Locations.aspx.

ACHD has also partnered with local organizations that will help distribute paper versions of the survey. Partners include Women for a Healthy Environment, Consumer Health Coalition, Mon Valley Providers Council, Group Against Smog and Pollution, City of Pittsburgh – Mayor’s Office, United Way 211, Squirrel Hill Health Center, East Liberty Family Health Care Center, Gateway Health, The Building Block of Natrona and the county’s Department of Human Services.

The Allegheny County Library Association will be joining the effort on Wednesday, July 10, 2019. They will be providing paper surveys at all 70+ libraries across Allegheny County. To find the closest library, visit the Allegheny County Library Association website.

Both the online and paper survey are also being translated into four languages: Spanish, Nepali, Arabic, and Simplified Chinese. The Health Department will post a message on its Facebook page and issue a message via Allegheny Alerts when surveys in additional languages are available. ACHD will also use these mediums throughout the survey period to announce additional partners that join the effort and additional locations that will have paper surveys.

Any local organization interested in helping with this effort can contact Alaina Conner via this form link or by calling 412-578-8364.

Additional information regarding the survey and 2020 Community Health Assessment can be found on the department’s web page: http://www.alleghenycounty.us/cha.