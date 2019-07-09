This week's So. Pgh. Housing Court hearings

The following Housing Court cases are scheduled for Wednesday, July 10, at 8:00 a.m. in Pittsburgh Municipal Court:

• Barto and Yvonne Cabbagestalk, 130 Jucunda Street, 30th Ward, Code PM108.1.1.

• Charlie Bartholomew Jr., 416 Zara Street, 30th Ward, Code PM108.1.1.

The following Housing Court cases are scheduled for Thursday, July 11, at 9:00 a.m. in Municipal District Judge Eugene Ricciardi's Courtroom:

• 2412 Burham Assoc. LLC, 2412 Burham Street, 16th Ward, Code 403.62A.

• Anna Macsurak, Mary Murdzak, Elizabeth Tatka and Frank Tatka, 3223 Josephine Street, 16th Ward, Codes 302.4, 304.6, 304.1.

• Hot Metal Bridge Hospitality Assoc. LP, 2950 South Water Street, 16th Ward, Code 1004.02.

• David Kochanski Jr., 2435 Spring Street, 16th Ward, Code 304.6.

• Claire Gross, 1220 E. Carson Street, 17th Ward, Code 403.42A.

• Conrail, 0 R of W (12N-350-3), 17th Ward, Code307.1.

• John Scozio, 129 S. 12th Street, 17th Ward, Code 403.42A.

• Dana Blackstock, 2101 S. 18th Street, 17th Ward, Code 304.1.

All Housing Court cases are open to the public. Judge King's office (Mt. Oliver Borough and Pittsburgh Wards 18, 29, 30 and 32) is located at 2213 Brownsville Road, Carrick. Judge Motznik's office (Pittsburgh's 19th Ward) is at 736 Brookline Blvd., Brookline. Judge Ricciardi's office (Pittsburgh Wards 4, 16 and 17) is located at 900 Sarah Street, Suite 208, on South Side. Pittsburgh Municipal Court is at 660 First Avenue.