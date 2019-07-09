The following Mt. Oliver Borough Housing Court cases are scheduled for Tuesday, July 23, at 10:30 a.m. in Municipal District Judge Richard King's Courtroom:

• Edward Emery Holdings, 1740 Arlington Avenue, Mt. Oliver Borough, 302.4, Overgrowth, Doors & Windows.

• Andrew Antz, 1610 Arlington Avenue, Mt. Oliver Borough, 302.4, Overgrowth; 302.13.

• Brownsville Road Residences, 1740 Arlington Avenue, Mt. Oliver Borough, 302.4, Overgrowth; 302.1, Debris; 302.7, Accessory Structure.

• Lisa Mars, 120 Sherman Avenue, Mt. Oliver Borough, 302.4, Overgrowth; 302.13.

The following Mt. Oliver Borough Housing Court cases are scheduled for Tuesday, Aug. 6, at 10:30 a.m. in Municipal District Judge Richard King's Courtroom:

• Vincent Lemasters, 120 Margaret Street, Mt. Oliver Borough, 302.4, Overgrowth.

• 412 Property Investment, 1606 Arlington Avenue, Mt. Oliver Borough, 302.1, Debris.

• Cedrick Pace Jr., 346 Anthony Street, Mt. Oliver Borough, 302.4, Overgrowth.

• Eric Grayson, 243 Anthony Street, Mt. Oliver Borough, 302.1, Debris.

All Mt. Oliver Housing Court cases are open to the public. Judge King's office is located at 2213 Brownsville Road, Carrick.