Science Center celebrating lunar landing on July 19

There is no better place or time to celebrate the first lunar landing than Carnegie Science Center on Friday, July 19 from 7 p.m.–1 a.m. Adults ages 18+ can join in the Apollo Moonshot Celebration and discover how one small step onto the lunar surface was made possible by giant leaps in technology and engineering.

Featuring cash bars (proper ID required), music, stargazing, a planetarium show, a screening of Apollo 11: First Steps Edition at The Rangos Giant Cinema, and lunar science demonstrations.

Blast off with the Saturn V rocket in a NEW show in Buhl Planetarium where you will learn the role of Pittsburgh in making the mission successful. Visit PointView Hall — the top floor of the PPG Science Pavilion™ overlooking beautiful views of the city skyline — for stargazing and samples of tang flash-frozen in liquid nitrogen.

Explore the wonders of the ever-changing universe in a special presentation by Paul Sutter, cosmological researcher and community outreach coordinator at the Department of Astronomy, Ohio State University. Learn about Pittsburgh’s contributions to the Apollo program with Anne Madarasz, director of the curatorial division and chief historian at the Heinz History Center.

You must be age 18 or older to enter and proper identification is required. Tickets cost $50 and Carnegie Museums of Pittsburgh members receive 10 percent off. All guests will go home with a commemorative “moonshot” glass.

Explore the new Earth, Sun, Universe exhibition in SpacePlace, created in collaboration with NASA, and check out a replica of the International Space Station.

Apollo Moonshot Celebration is sponsored by Green Mountain Energy, SSB Bank, Miller Lite, Dos Equis, and Fat Head’s.

For more information and to register, visit CarnegieScienceCenter.org/SummerOfSpace or call 412-237-3400.