Duquesne U. nursing school receives holistic nursing award

 
June 25, 2019



Duquesne University School of Nursing was awarded the 2019 Excellence in Holistic Nursing Education Award at the AHNA 39th Annual Conference in Tulsa, Oklahoma on June 6, 2019.

The Excellence in Holistic Nursing Education Award is intended to recognize schools, programs, and departments of nursing that offer a degree in nursing that exhibits an exceptional, substantive and innovative curriculum in holistic nursing education. These schools have incorporated the philosophy and core values of holism into their entire curriculum/course with innovative curriculum design, teaching, and evaluation methods, and encourages and fosters the highest standards of holistic nursing education in the preparation of Registered Nurses and graduate students.

 
