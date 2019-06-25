2019 Primary write-in results available on Elections website

The Division of Elections has posted write-in results from the 2019 Primary on its webpage, https://www.alleghenycounty.us/elections.

The list of successful write-in candidates can be found by going to the Elections Results tile on the division’s website and then selecting the “2019 Primary - Write-In Results” link.

For write-in candidates, the election law requires that the board must compute and certify votes exactly as the names appear on the ballot. For example, a candidate registered as Jane C. Allegheny could have variations of her name such as J. Allegheny, Janie Allegheny and J.C. Allegheny all listed as separate write-in votes. The candidate will be asked to certify that similar names were intended to be votes for them.

Additionally, the list contains all write-in candidates that received the minimum number of write-in votes to qualify them to accept the nomination. That means that there are duplicate write-in candidates that could qualify to have their name appear on the ballot.

In those instances, the individual who is the highest vote-getter and claims the nomination will be declared the winner and have their name placed on the November ballot. In instances where an office, such as borough council, has multiple seats, that number of top vote-getters that claim the nomination will be declared the winners and have their names placed on the November ballot.

All write-in candidates must abide by the Campaign Finance Reporting Law. If a write-in candidate is in receipt of, or is spending, $250 or more for the campaign, the candidate must file Campaign Finance Statements and Reports in a timely manner. In the event that an individual is a candidate on another party’s ballot and has already filed these documents, a duplicate filing would not be necessary. Return of the signed and notarized form is required of all candidates in order to claim the nomination.

Individuals on the list will receive a letter from the Elections Division in the coming week which contains detailed information on how to accept a nomination. Those individuals who received write-in votes, but not the minimum number needed, are not included in this listing and will not receive any information from the division.