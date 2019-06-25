ClassifiedsPhotosAboutContactAdvertise

South Pittsburgh Reporter - Serving South Pittsburgh Since 1939

The South Pittsburgh SCENE With Brad Palmisiano

A Taste of Allentown

 
  Share   Tweet 0 Comments

June 25, 2019

Margie Schill

Nancy Lomasney and Adam Jette serving Mi Empanada's empanadas

The third annual Taste of Allentown drew more than 150 people to the Allentown business district for samples from Onion Maiden, Black Market Deli, Leon's Caribbean, alla Famiglia and others.







 
Roar Online Publication Software and content management solution. Lions Light offers cutting edge software for newspaper and magazine websites.

Reader Comments
(0)

Add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

South Pittsburgh Reporter

PO Box 4285
Pittsburgh, PA 15203
Ph: (412) 481-0266
news@sopghreporter.com

© 2019 Neighborhood Publications, Inc.

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2019

Rendered 06/29/2019 05:06