The South Pittsburgh SCENE With Brad Palmisiano

A Taste of Allentown
June 25, 2019
Margie Schill
Nancy Lomasney and Adam Jette serving Mi Empanada's empanadas
The third annual Taste of Allentown drew more than 150 people to the Allentown business district for samples from Onion Maiden, Black Market Deli, Leon's Caribbean, alla Famiglia and others.
