Co-Creators Youth Club at So. Side Presbyterian

All youth ages 4 - 16 years are welcome for South Side Summer Co-Creators Youth Club on Tuesdays from 6:30 - 8 p.m. at the South Side Presbyterian Church, from June 25 through July 9.

Youth come from South Side and other neighborhoods to enjoy this caring, ecumenical community in varied activities, including life and faith discussions, art and crafts, gym recreation, fun action songs, and a snack.

The church is at S. 20th and Sarah streets. For more information, call Kathy Hamilton-Vargo at 412-431-0118.