Zoning Board hearing

Pittsburgh’s Zoning Board of Adjustment has scheduled the following public hearing of interest to South Pittsburgh residents in the first floor hearing room of the John P. Robin Civic Building, 200 Ross Street, Downtown.

Zone case 156/19 on Thursday, June 20 at 9:20 a.m. is the appeal of Matthew P. Aloisio, applicant and owner for 2228 Sarah Street, in the 16th Ward (Zoning District R1A-VH).

Applicant requests continued use of structure as three-family dwelling.

Variance/Review: 911.02: Review of continued use as three-family dwelling.

For more information on the City of Pittsburgh Zoning Board of Adjustment, go to: http://pittsburghpa.gov/dcp/boards/zoning-board.