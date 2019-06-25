This week's So. Pgh. Housing Court hearings

The following Housing Court cases are scheduled for Wednesday, June 26, at 8:00 a.m. in Pittsburgh Municipal Court:

• James Hawk, 2510 Mission Street, 16th Ward, Code PM108.1.1, PM108.1.3.

• Roland Rezba, 2507 S.18th Street, 17th Ward, Code PM108.1.1.

• Denise Stanley, 138 Chalfont Street, 18th Ward, Code PM108.1.1.

• Stephanie El, 12 Sylvania Street, 18th Ward, Code PM108.1.1.

The following Housing Court cases are scheduled for Thursday, June 27, at 9:00 a.m. in Municipal District Judge Eugene Ricciardi's Courtroom:

• 2412 Burham Assoc. LLC, 2412 Burham Street, 16th Ward, Code 302.3.

• Sierra Close, 229 Flack Street, 16th Ward, Code 307.1.

• Pnnnacle Redev. Group LLC, 2615 Jane Street, 16th Ward, Code 307.1.

• Bridgetta and Stanley Struzinski, 221 Rinne Street, 16th Ward, Codes 108.2, 301.3.

• Stephanie Cupka and Richard Cupka Jr., 85 S.27th Street, 16th Ward, Code 307.1.

• TW Holdings 10 LLC, 2100 Sidney Street, 16th Ward, Codes 307.1, 1026.16.5.

• Cityside Leasing LP, 2616 Sumner Street, 16th Ward, Code 307.1.

• Aspen Holdings III LLC, 1820 E. Carson Street, 17th Ward, Codes 505.1, 604.3.2.

• McKnight River Walk LP, 0 McKean Street (3E-91), 17th Ward, Code 302.7.

The following Housing Court cases are scheduled for Thursday, June 27, at 1:30 p.m. in Municipal District Judge Richard King's Courtroom:

• Colleen Sullivan, 414 Althea Street, 18th Ward, Codes PM307.1, PM302.4.

• Industry Enterprises LLC, 401 E. Warrington Avenue, 18th Ward, Codes PM302.3, 304.9, 304.6, 304.2, 304.13.

• Hilltop Rising LLC, 416 E. Warrington Avenue, 18th Ward, Codes 304.6, 304.2.

• John and Lucy Bryant, 0 Estella Avenue (15S-158), 18th Ward, Codes PM302.4, PM307.1.

• John and Lucy Bryant, 0 Estella Avenue (15S-159), 18th Ward, Codes PM302.4, PM307.1, 301.3.

• Donna Anthony, 206 Freeland Street, 18th Ward, Codes 304.7, 302.7, 302.3.

• Orabell and William Shannon, 137 Industry Street, 18th Ward, Codes PM307.1, 301.3.

• Remo Leone, 443 Kathleen Street, 18th Ward, Codes PM304.7, 304.2, 614.02, PM302.3.

• Betty and Elwin Fertig, 118 Tarragonna Street, 18th Ward, Code PM307.1.

• William Dever, 154 W. Warrington Avenue, 18th Ward, Code PM307.1.

• Michael S. Hall LLC, 1800 Brownsville Road, 29th Ward, Code PM302.3.

• RJG Properties, 2223 Brownsville Road, 29th Ward, Codes PM307.1, PM301.3.

• Kayla Szczerbiak, 129 Calhoun Avenue, 29th Ward, Code 302.8.

• Ardith Ries, 2727 Churchview Avenue, 29th Ward, Code 304.10.

• Patricia Aubrey, 312 E. Agnew Avenue, 29th Ward, Code PM108.1.1.

• Brandi Donehoo, 143 E. Woodford Avenue, 29th Ward, Code PM304.7.

• James Valentine, 1716 Leolyn Street, 29th Ward, Code 922.02.

• Valerie Cardello, 94 Linnview Avenue, 29th Ward, Code PM304.7.

• Patricia Kasten, 2224 Lutz Avenue, 29th Ward, Code PM307.1.

• Dana Walsh, 131 Newburn Avenue, 29th Ward, Codes PM307.1, PM302.4.

• Lois Cogley, 137 Bausman Street, 30th Ward, Code 1026.16.5.

• Arthur Fedorek, 420 Brownsville Road, 30th Ward, Code 1026.16.5.

• Terree and James Ertzman Jr., 758 Brownsville Road, 30th Ward, Code 304.6.

• Fanny and Nelson Pena, 316 Knox Avenue, 30th Ward, Code PM307.1.

• Leon de Juda Ministries, 411 Orchard Place, 30th Ward, Codes 304.11, 304.13, 304.2.

• Agnes Menges, 217 Rochelle Street, 30th Ward, Codes PM307.1, 301.3.

• David and Michelle Eberlien, 2211 Dartmore Street, 32nd Ward, Codes PM304.6, PM304.11, PM304.7.

All Housing Court cases are open to the public. Judge King's office (Mt. Oliver Borough and Pittsburgh Wards 18, 29, 30 and 32) is located at 2213 Brownsville Road, Carrick. Judge Motznik's office (Pittsburgh's 19th Ward) is at 736 Brookline Blvd., Brookline. Judge Ricciardi's office (Pittsburgh Wards 4, 16 and 17) is located at 900 Sarah Street, Suite 208, on South Side. Pittsburgh Municipal Court is at 660 First Avenue.