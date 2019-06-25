Historic review hearing

The Historic Review Commission of Pittsburgh has scheduled the following hearing in the East Carson Street Historic District for 1 p.m. on Wednesday, July 3, following Internal Business beginning at 12:30 p.m.

53 S.12th Street, Hakeem Real Estate Holdings LLC, owner, and Pieper O’Brien Herr Architects, applicant: Alterations to previously approved building renovations.

A copy of all application materials can be found at: http://pittsburghpa.gov/dcp/hrc-schedule.

The Historic Review Commission of Pittsburgh meets in the First Floor Hearing Room, 200 Ross Street. The meeting is open to the public. For agenda information, call 412-255-2243.