BOROUGH OF MT. OLIVER NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING AND INTENT TO ADOPT UPDATED ZONING ORDINANCE AND SUBDIVISION AND LAND DEVELOPMENT ORDINANCE

The Council of the Borough of Mt. Oliver, will hold a public hearing on Monday, July 8, 2019 at 7:00pm at the Mt. Oliver Borough Building, 150 Brownsville Road, Pittsburgh, PA 15210 and intend to adopt an updated Zoning Ordinance and updated Subdivision and Land Development Ordinance pursuant to the Municipalities Planning Code at their regular meeting on Monday, July 15, 2019 at 7:30pm as summarized below:

Zoning Ordinance

Article 1: General Provisions

Article 2: Definitions

Article 3: Zoning Districts

Article 4: Zoning District Regulations

Article 5: Sign Regulations

Article 6: Parking Regulations

Article 7: Conditional Use and Special Exception Regulations

Article 8: Supplemental Regulations

Article 9: Administration and Enforcement

Article 10: Permits and Applications

Appendix A: Official Zoning Map

Appendix B: Front Yard Setback Map

Subdivision and Land Development Ordinance

Part 1: Title and General Provisions

Part 2: Definitions

Part 3: Applications, Approval, and Application Content

Part 4: Installation, Inspection, and Acceptance of Improvements

Part 5: Design Standards

Part 6: Administration

Part 7: Amendment and Review by County

Part 8: Enforcement Remedies

Part 9: Validity and Repealer

Part10: Mobile Home Parks

Appendix: Required Certifications and Statements

A copy of the full text of the proposed ordinances is available for review by any and all interested persons at the Borough’s website http://www.mtoliver.com and at the following location:

Borough of Mt. Oliver

150 Brownsville Road

Pittsburgh, PA 15210

Between the hours of 8:00 a.m. and 3:30 p.m.

BOROUGH OF MT. OLIVER

Rick Hopkinson

Borough Manager