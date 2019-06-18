Military job fair at stadium

DAV and RecruitMilitary are joining forces to attract, hire and retain military veterans and military spouses in the Pittsburgh area.

The free hiring event on Thursday, July 11, 2019, 11 a.m. - 3 p.m. at Heinz Field, 100 Art Rooney Avenue, is for veterans, transitioning military personnel, National Guard members, Reserve members and military spouses.

In 2018, DAV RecruitMilitary hosted 139 veteran hiring events across the United States with nearly 6,750 exhibitors engaging with more 32,000 military-trained job candidates.

“We are pleased to provide these companies with access to the widest network of highly qualified veteran job candidates who are looking for meaningful civilian career opportunities,” says Tim Best, CEO of Bradley-Morris & RecruitMiltiary.

Register at: http://bit.ly/Pittsburgh071119