ClassifiedsPhotosAboutContactAdvertise

South Pittsburgh Reporter - Serving South Pittsburgh Since 1939

Military job fair at stadium

 
  Share   Tweet 0 Comments

June 18, 2019



DAV and RecruitMilitary are joining forces to attract, hire and retain military veterans and military spouses in the Pittsburgh area.

The free hiring event on Thursday, July 11, 2019, 11 a.m. - 3 p.m. at Heinz Field, 100 Art Rooney Avenue, is for veterans, transitioning military personnel, National Guard members, Reserve members and military spouses.

In 2018, DAV RecruitMilitary hosted 139 veteran hiring events across the United States with nearly 6,750 exhibitors engaging with more 32,000 military-trained job candidates.

“We are pleased to provide these companies with access to the widest network of highly qualified veteran job candidates who are looking for meaningful civilian career opportunities,” says Tim Best, CEO of Bradley-Morris & RecruitMiltiary.

Register at: http://bit.ly/Pittsburgh071119

 
Roar Online Publication Software and content management solution. Lions Light offers cutting edge software for newspaper and magazine websites.

Reader Comments
(0)

Add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

South Pittsburgh Reporter

PO Box 4285
Pittsburgh, PA 15203
Ph: (412) 481-0266
news@sopghreporter.com

© 2019 Neighborhood Publications, Inc.

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2019

Rendered 06/24/2019 13:44