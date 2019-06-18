Pittsburgh's OneStopPGH online portal for PLI, zoning is now online

The city’s OneStopPGH online portal for the departments of Permits, Licenses, and Inspections and Zoning Development and Review will be live and applications may be filed online.

In preparation for this, the OneStopPGH Counter will be closed Thursday, June 13. Plan review services will be limited on Friday, June 14.

When the OneStopPGH when the online application portal launches, users will be able to create a User Profile, which will allow them to initiate applications, pay fees, and upload attachments online. Videos will be available at OneStopPGH to assist with frequently asked questions to the process.

All development review activities will require a Zoning and Development Review Application, which may be submitted through the OneStopPGH online portal. Other applications that can be submitted online are the Pre-Application Meeting Request, Property Certification (formerly the Zoning Certification), and Lot Consolidation/Subdivision, and Historic Nomination. After an application that is filed online is reviewed, the applicant will be notified via email through the online permitting system.

Most applications filed online require a $50 filing fee, paid via credit card or e-check, a service charge will apply. Hard copy applications may still be mailed in to Dept. of Permits, Licenses, and Inspections, 200 Ross St., Suite 320, Pittsburgh, PA 15219.

The public portion of the online portal will also be live on June 17, providing information to the public that an application was filed.

Those making applications should note:

· All Payments only will be taken at the OneStopPGH portal, OneStopPGH counter, or by mail at Dept. of Permits, Licenses, and Inspections, 200 Ross St, Suite 320, Pittsburgh, PA 15219. All payments must reference the record number.

· All development review (including signs) will use one zoning application, a Zoning Development Review Application. If a project requires additional approvals, such as an Administrator Exception or Zoning Board of Adjustment review, it will be included in the project review, and schedule postings, meetings, etc. with you as needed. They will not require separate applications. Pre-application Requests, Subdivision/Consolidation, Historic Nominations, and Master Plan/Zone Change applications will continue to use separate applications.

· The Basic Zoning Review fee of $50 will still be required with every application. Additional fees may be incurred for projects with additional reviews, public hearings, postings, etc. For Subdivisions and Consolidations (Plans of Lots) and Property Certifications, the entire fee will be due with the application.

· All Zoning Site Plans must include a stamp from a licensed professional with two exceptions -- fences and residential HVAC.

· Updates to the website are coming.

Pre-application Request Form will be required for:

· $100,000 cost for Exterior Renovations on Commercial Building Permits

· Any new commercial structure or additions of 5,000 square feet or greater

· Any application with more than 20 parking spaces

· Any Master Plan/Rezoning Application

· Any Historic Nomination

· Any Zoning Protest Appeal

· Any Advertising Sign Application