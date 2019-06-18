ClassifiedsPhotosAboutContactAdvertise

Picnic with the Zone 3 police will be June 29 at The Fort

 
June 18, 2019



Picnic with the Police and Zone 3 Public Safety Council on June 29 from 11:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m. at the Arlington Spray Park at The Fort.

The Picnic with the Police will have free food and an opportunity to meet the Zone 3 police officers, police horses and dog. In addition, fire fighters will be there with a fire truck; park rangers with an opportunity to see and touch animal skins and skulls; and, take a picture with the Pirate Parrot.

Contact JessicaLBenham@gmail.com with questions or to volunteer.


 
