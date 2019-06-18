Mt. Washington Library closed for renovations, expansion

Renovations to CLP – Mt. Washington, including increasing the size of the building by almost 50 percent, will take until 2020.

Carnegie Library of Pittsburgh is preparing for the expansion and renovation of one of the city's historic neighborhood libraries.

Located at 315 Grandview Avenue overlooking Downtown Pittsburgh, CLP - Mt. Washington is a well-utilized community resource for residents of Mt. Washington, Duquesne Heights, Allentown and Beltzhoover, and visitors from around the world who come to enjoy the view and ride the inclines. The library is making a $4.1 million investment to ensure the space is accessible, comfortable and meets the growing needs of the community.

In order to preserve the historic fabric and designation of the library, a two-story extension will be added to the rear of the building. Elagin Architecture is designing the project that features:

• 2,721 square feet of additional space (making the library 46 percent larger)

• New slate roof with new copper gutters and downspouts

• ADA-compliant facility including new entrance ramp, elevator and restrooms

• Energy efficient HVAC, electrical and lighting systems

• Dedicated areas for children, teens and adults, as well as spaces for community meetings

Construction is expected to be completed in 2020.

"With each renovated library, there is a renewed sense of excitement," said Mary Frances Cooper, president and director of Carnegie Library of Pittsburgh. "Our goal is that families with young children will enjoy exploring the engaging, colorful environment; teens will benefit from the space designed just for them; and adults will find the resources they need – whether it is a comfortable place or information on starting a new business or exploring a new career."

CLP – Mt. Washington is the 18th project in Carnegie Library of Pittsburgh's Libraries for LIFE neighborhood library revitalization program. While construction is underway, the community is encouraged to use any of the other libraries in the Carnegie Library of Pittsburgh system and throughout Allegheny County.

Library staff will maintain a presence in the community and continue outreach efforts to schools and community organizations.