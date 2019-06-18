Housing resource fair will be at the Knoxville library

A Housing Resource Fair will take place at the Carnegie Library of Pittsburgh – Knoxville, 400 Brownsville Road, on Wednesday, June 26 from 5;30-7:30 p.m.

Those looking to purchase a home, need help with a rent payment, need help to make improvements to a home or other housing issues are welcome to attend. Light refreshments will be served.

To register online, visit http://bit.ly/2CmHSKU. For more information, call 412-204-7029.

The Housing Resource Fair is presented by the Pittsburgh Black Elected Officials Coalition in cooperation with the Knoxville Community Council.