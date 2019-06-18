City receives grant to purchase electric vehicles

The Pennsylvania Department of Environment Protection’s Alternative Incentive has granted the city $135,160 which will be allocated to add eight new dual hosed electric vehicle charging stations to the Second Avenue fleet lot.

This grant is a required 1:1 match from the City of Pittsburgh for this declared purpose for a total project cost of $270,320. Currently, the city has 19 charging stations and with the new addition will have a total of 27 stations. The date for the new charging station to be built has not been set.

Also, the Pennsylvania Department of Environment Protection’s Alternative Incentive program has granted the city $67,500.00 to purchase nine new electric vehicles to add to the city’s fleet. Supporting funds for the purchase of the sedans are identified in the 2019 City of Pittsburgh Capital Budget.

The existing fleet has ten electric cars and will now have a new total of 19 with the newly purchased vehicles. The new vehicles were purchased at the beginning of June.