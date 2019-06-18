Launch your saved snowballs into the Ohio River at annual Snowball Day celebration

Did you stash some snowballs in your freezer this past winter?

Celebrate the start of summer by launching your saved snowballs into the Ohio River at Carnegie Science Center’s Snowball Day on Fri., June 21. All visitors who bring in a saved snowball can name their own price for general admission.

The annual event brings in hundreds of snowballs that survived in freezers throughout the region to the Science Center – in coolers, freezer bags, plastic storage containers, among other vessels.

Visitors enjoy snowy science activities and live demonstrations from 10 a.m. - 3 p.m. In the Works Theater, learn about the states of matter and see the chilling effects of super-cold liquid nitrogen at the Freeze! show. Explore the science of ice cream at Science in a Scoop in the BodyStage. Plus, enjoy safe solar observing as experts demonstrate the proper techniques to safely observe the Sun, weather permitting.

For more information, visit CarnegieScienceCenter.org or call 412-237-3400.