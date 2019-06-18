Hilltop Urban Farm holding free youth camps for So. Pittsburgh kids

Hilltop Urban Farm will offer four free summer camps at the one-acre Youth Farm in the summer of 2019 focusing on the teaching of nutrition and cooking, growing food, local food systems, agriculture as a career pathway and the ecology of western Pennsylvania through the lens of urban farming.

The Sprouts Camp, July 1 to July 3, focuses on PreK and Kindergarten students. The Seedlings Camp, July 8 to July 10, focuses on 1st to 3rd -grade students. The Farm Kids Camp, July 15 to July 17, focuses on 4th and 5th -grade students. The Young Farmers Camp, July 22 to July 24, focuses on 6th to 8th -grade students.

Summer camps are half-day, from 8:30 a.m. to noon and are free of charge. More information about the summer camps and the link to register students is available at https://www.hilltopurbanfarm.org/youth-farm. Students who reside in the 11 Hilltop communities are eligible to register for summer camp, including residents of Mt. Oliver City, St. Clair, Arlington, Arlington Heights, Mt. Oliver Borough, Carrick, Allentown, South Side Slopes, Knoxville, Beltzhoover, Mt. Washington, and Bon Air.

The one-acre Youth Farm serves as a vehicle for youth education and development in South Pittsburgh’s Hilltop community and engages school-aged children from ages 3 to 19 in partnership with the Pittsburgh Arlington PreK-8 School, Lighthouse Cathedral, New Academy Charter High School, Penn State Extension, Allegheny Land Trust and PowerUp.

In 2018, Hilltop Urban Farm established the one-acre Youth Farm, including the planting of 67 fruit and nut trees to establish the Youth Farm Orchard, a shipping container with solar panels, 24 raised beds, and five perennial gardens. In May 2019, Hilltop Urban Farm expanded the Youth Farm Orchard to include an additional 76 fruit and nut trees with the support of the Fruit Tree Planting Foundation, The American Chestnut Planting Foundation, and Plant Five for Life.

The development of Hilltop Urban Farm has been supported by the Henry L. Hillman Foundation since 2015. The Youth Farm program is supported by PNC Foundation, Grable Foundation, Pittsburgh Foundation, Birmingham Foundation, American Eagle Foundation, and EQT Foundation.