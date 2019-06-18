Free summer day camp for kids in McKinley Park

Voices Against Violence will hold its 23rd annual free summer day camp for children ages 4 to 14 at McKinley Park Community Center, 900 Delmont Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA 15210.

Registration continues through this week, call 412-945-0238 for more information.

The camp runs from Monday, June 24 to Friday, Aug. 9 from 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. excluding July 4-5. Included are breakfast, lunch and a snack.

The camp accepts boys and girls in three groups: 4 – 7-year-olds; 8 – 11-year-olds; and, 12-14-year-olds. It’s open to 150 South Pittsburgh area children, including children, grandchildren, nieces and nephews of area residents.

Outdoor activities, educational and cultural programs, crafts, field trips, swimming and fun are planned for camp days.

For questions, contact Jill Evans at 412-945-0238 or jevans@vavpgh.org.